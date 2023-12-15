Myd’s 10-hour Christmas Dinner soundtrack features mixes from Busy P, Laurent Garnier, Sarah Story and more

DJ and producer Myd has revealed his Christmas gift to us all – 10 hours of chilled-out tunage to compliment your festive meal.

Curated and hosted by the French producer, the mammoth mix is the combined effort of Myd’s friends, fellow DJs and producers. From former Daft Punk manager Busy P, to French producer Laurent Garnier, to Radio 1’s Sarah Story, to French DJ Marina Trench feature, the 10-hour playlist has 13 unique mixes to offer.

‘The Perfect Soundtrack for your Christmas Dinner’ mix is a gorgeous patchwork of smooth jazz, gentle glam rock, flittering piano, rich R&B and staple Christmas nostalgia. The vast selection of mixes, including one by Myd, allows the mix to feel fresh for its 10 hour runtime, while still feeling effortlessly smooth.

The mix also has a few treats nestled in – with the odd sprinkling of lo-fi hip-hop, soft nu-disco and Mainline Magic Orchestra’s mix even knocking out the Clay K Slider’s Animal Crossing cover of All I Want For Christmas Is You, you’re sure to be kept on your toes.

While Myd has been involved in a few remixes and production efforts over the last few years, this serves as his biggest project since his critically acclaimed 2021 debut album, Born A Loser – and is hopefully a sign of more to come in the new year.

So, if you’re looking for just the right mix to pop on as you stuff as much food as humanly possible into your Baileys addled body, Myd’s mix has you covered. The mix is already available to stream on Spotify and Deezer – but if you’re really wanting to capture the warm, festive vibe, the YouTube stream has got a lovely fire crackling away on screen. Toasty!