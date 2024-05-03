SoundCloud launches fan-driven Buzzing Playlists to spotlight new artists and music

Featuring songs “based on genuine fan engagement”, Buzzing Playlists will showcase fresh tracks from Next Pro artists in Pop, Hip Hop, R&B, and Electronic.

SoundCloud has launched ‘Buzzing Playlists’, a new “fan-powered” feature that spotlights up-and-coming artists and their music.

Updated weekly, these playlists are sourced from Next Pro artists (Soundcloud’s paid subscription program) who have opted in to have their tracks analysed by First Fans. The feature will help expose artists to more listeners, lending them the opportunity to be heard by potential new fans. Meanwhile, fans can discover new music based on what other fans are connecting with

Featuring songs “based on genuine fan engagement”, Buzzing Playlists will showcase fresh tracks from the best up-and-coming Next Pro artists across various genres including Pop, Hip Hop, R&B, and Electronic.

Here’s how the feature works:

First, SoundCloud Next Pro artists can upload a fresh track and opt-in to have it analysed by First Fans, the platform’s AI recommendation algorithm (Launched last year, First Fans uses machine learning to match people’s music tastes to a song’s profile).

After analysing these uploads, First Fans will recommend the track to up to 100 listeners – “real listeners, not bots”, Soundcloud emphasises – who are most likely to love it, based on their past listening behaviour.

From there, the top tracks are then recommended to more listeners, up to 1000. The highest performing tracks of those recommended i.e. the ones that listeners engage with the most (engagement, plays, replays and playlist adds) will earn a spot on Buzzing playlist.

BUZZING is here. We’re highlighting tracks from emerging pop, hip hop, r&b and electronic artists on our brand new, engagement-based playlists. Check them out now: https://t.co/WIF7FhgqGy pic.twitter.com/j6IDYuh7fj — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) May 2, 2024

In other news, a recent BBC investigation revealed that Illegal synthetic opioids, which have been linked to nearly three UK deaths a week on average, have been advertised on SoundCloud and X.

The drugs, known as nitazenes, were reportedly advertised across nearly 3,000 posts on SoundCloud and more than 700 on X. The investigation found that these ads often appear in the form of brief, seconds-long audio clips, with the drug’s name and dealer contact details appearing as the title of the track.

Learn more at SoundCloud.