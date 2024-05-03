Reason 13 is coming in June – with a host of workflow improvements and thousands of new patches, samples and loops

“Reason 13 adds a ton of features – all designed to get you to your sound faster.”

Reason Studios has announced the latest iteration of its Reason DAW software, and with a heavy focus on workflow improvement, Reason 13 may be the company’s most streamlined and intuitive release yet. It isn’t out until June, but we’ve been given a glimpse in advance.

Most significantly, Reason 13 will include a brand-new browser. Users will be able to browse patches, samples and loops, all in one place. Users will be able to filter by names and categories, making it far easier to find exactly what you’re looking for.

There will also be improvements on Reason’s sound bank library. Reason 13 will have thousands of new patches, samples and loops to choose from. Reason Studios has also packed in new Rack services, such as a Sidechain Tool, a Gain Tool and Stereo Tool to toy with your stereo width.

There’s also a new Polytone Dual-Layer Synthesiser inspired by the warmth of a classic, vintage Polytone synth. The Ripley Space Delay will also offer a nice combination of delay and reverb, offering some lo-fi, space-y ambience.

Not only has Reason Studios made it easier to navigate through your sounds, but the company has also improved its sequencer and editing process. With improved zooming and layout changes, Reason 13 is set to be a huge improvement on Reason 12, making it so users can focus on the creative process.

“We are thrilled to introduce Reason 13 to the world,” Product Manager Mattias Häggström Gerdt writes in Reason Studios’ latest announcement. “Our goal with this upgrade was to improve Reason’s unique music making workflow. Whether it’s your main DAW or go-to plugin, Reason 13 adds a ton of features – all designed to get you to your sound faster.”

Reason fans are already starting to express their excitement. “I was a beta tester and it gets crazy,” one commenter teases in an Instagram comment.

“Stepped away since it went subscription based but I still think you’re doing some lovely work,” another commenter says. “One day I may have to come back… Will 13 lure me in?”

YouTuber Chris Reed Beats also streamed his reaction to the announcement, regularly expressing his disbelief. “I didn’t think we’d get a Reason update so soon, I’mma be real with you all,” he grins at one point.

“There have been a lot of people complaining that Reason can sound thin… but this release looks like it will allow you to add more colours,” Reed assesses. “I already have so many ideas in my head as to how I can use [the Ripley Space Delay]!”

Despite not dropping til June, one particular fan has already committed to Reason 13 for life. In a video posted by Reason Studios, one guy has got a huge 13 tattooed on his leg above the Reason Studios box logo. Fair to say the Reason Gang are incredibly committed to their DAW of choice!

Reason 13 will be available for purchase on 18th June. For more information, and to hear sample sounds, check out Reason Studios’ official Reason 13 announcement.