PC Music to stop releasing new music after 2023

The label will be shifting its focus to archival projects and special reissues, says head honcho A.G. Cook.

PC Music, the UK-based record label founded by producer A.G. Cook, will stop releasing music after 2023.

A message on the label’s Instagram account informs that “After a decade of activity, 2023 will be PC Music’s final year of new releases.”

“Following that, the label will be dedicated to archival projects and special reissues. We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon,” the statement reads.

For now, fans can enjoy a “very special” 10 x 10 minute mix featuring contributions from Cook himself, EASYFUN, Ö, GRRL, Kane West, umru, Datalord, caro♡, BOPPLES, and Dux Content. Check out the playlist below.

Founded in London by Cook in 2013, PC Music began with a series of SoundCloud releases, many of which had accumulated over 100,000 listens in its first year. The label is known for pioneering the genres of hyperpop and internet pop, and its music – deemed ‘polarising’ by critics early on – often explores the themes of consumerism and commercialism.

In 2014, PC Music teamed up with XL Recordings to release one of its most iconic singles, Hey QT, featuring production from Cook and PC Music-affiliate Sophie. Other artists on its roster include Hannah Diamond, GFOTY, Danny L Harle, EASYFUN, Namasenda, and Planet 1999.

“I particularly enjoy recording people who don’t normally make music and treating them as if they’re a major label artist,” Cook once said in an interview with Vice. The label has also released three compilation albums over the years, including PC Music Volume 1 (2015), Volume 2 (2016), and Volume 3 (2022).