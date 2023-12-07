Michael Jackson’s first-ever studio recording released digitally

The track is available now as part of two different digital packages.

The first ever studio recording of Michael Jackson’s voice has been digitally released, 56 years on from when it was originally made.

The recording session took place on 13 July 1967, when Jackson and his brothers took to Chicago’s One-derful Studios. Here they produced a song called Big Boy, marking the first time Jackson’s vocals were put on tape and the first recording from The Jackson 5.

As reported in an exclusive by Billboard, fans can now purchase Big Boy (One-derful Version) today (Thursday 7 December) as part of two different “packages” via online music and royalty marketplace, anotherblock.

Available for $25, the “open edition” package includes the Big Boy (One-derful Version) digital track, images of master tape and agreements; downloadable song stems; and a digital vinyl B-side including Michael The Lover and My Girl along with their stems.

For $100, the “limited edition” package includes everything in the open edition, plus newly designed artwork and nine additional songs and stems from the 1967 Steeltown sessions. These are:

Big Boy (Steeltown Version)

We Don’t Have to Be Over 21 (To Fall in Love)

You’ve Changed

Tracks Of My Tears

Lonely Heart

Saturday Night At The Movies

Stormy Monday

Under the Boardwalk

As part of a partnership with Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, a portion of the sale revenue generated from the track will go to the Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit serving Lake County, Indiana, where Jackson’s hometown of Gary is located.

anotherblock CEO and co-founder Michel D Traore comments, “As a passionate MJ fan myself, I was instantly thrilled about introducing this significant piece of music history to the world and expanding the narrative of Jackson 5’s early days.

“We engaged in numerous lengthy discussions about the recording, its meaning, history, and the optimal way to tell the story. In total, it took us about six months to piece everything together.”

Find out more at anotherblock.