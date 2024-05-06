Metro Boomin invites rappers to jump on beat mocking Drake as Kendrick Lamar feud escalates

Metro Boomin has invited rappers to jump in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef with a spicy “BBL Drizzy Beat Giveaway”.

Amid the fiery, rapid exchange of diss tracks between Lamar and Drake in recent weeks, attention shifted Saturday night (May 4) to the 30-year-old producer, who took a fresh shot at the Canadian rapper with a new beat titled BBL Drizzy.

Sharing the Soundcloud link to his version of BBL Drizzy (sampling a track by comedian and AI storyteller King Willonius), Metro announced on X: “Best verse over this gets a free beat. Just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

While a winner in Metro’s freestyle competition hasn’t yet emerged, the work of one talented wordsmith has caught the producer’s eye. With bars like “Drake eyebrows ‘bout strong as a bitch/ If he get too surprised shit might cause a glitch” and “They say Drake not allowed at Chuck E. Cheese,” user Depressed Cowboy Fan got a laugh out of Metro himself, who commented, “Lmao bar for bar this gotta be the funniest one.”

Lmaoooo bar for bar this gotta be the funniest one https://t.co/vSa7xXJa7i — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

Along with the giveaway, Metro also slammed Drake’s alleged “coloniser” behaviour in a flurry of posts calling attention to the mixed-race rapper’s use of the N-word as well as a picture of Drake wearing blackface – an image Pusha T notoriously used in 2018 as the cover art of his bombshell diss track against Drake, ‘The Story of Adidon’.

I still can’t believe these pictures are even real It all makes sense now #colonizer pic.twitter.com/q18MjC9oI3 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

The producer’s latest taunt follows his March collaboration with Future, the track Like That, on which Lamar featured with blistering bars hitting out at both Drake and J. Cole. It also arrives in response to Drake’s recent diss track, Family Matters, on which the 6 God raps: “I mean it’s true a n**** slimed me for my AP/ Just like how Metro n***** slimed him for his main squeeze/ Out here beggin’ for attention, n****, say please”. On a prior diss, Push Ups, Drake had sneered at the producer’s musicality: “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums”.

Metro is far from the only producer embroiled in Lamar and Drake’s ongoing battle. Last week, Lamar released Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, hitting back at Drake’s disses Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. The track 6:16 in LA was notably co-produced by longtime Taylor Swift producer Jack Antonoff, which felt to many like a cheeky acknowledgement of Drake’s repeated Taylor Swift references in his tracks.

In Taylor Made Freestyle, for instance, Drake accused Lamar of ignoring his disses due to the release of Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department: “Now we gotta wait a fucking week cause Taylor Swift is your new top/ and if you boutta drop, she gotta approve,” he rapped.

Following the release of Family Matters last Friday, the ongoing Drake-Lamar saga swiftly escalated, taking an ugly turn as both sides took shots at each other’s families. On Saturday, Lamar dropped Meet the Grahams (produced by The Alchemist) and Not Like Us (produced by DJ Mustard), with Drake responding with The Heart Part 6 Sunday night.