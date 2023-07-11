LP Giobbi says founding FEMME HOUSE “was the thing that got me up in the morning”

LP Giobbi has shared how her non-profit organisation FEMME HOUSE helped her fight loneliness as a producer, and gave her a reason to get up and into the studio.

The organisation was co-founded by Giobbi alongside Lauren A. Spalding, also known as Hermixalot, in 2018. It is dedicated to creating more opportunities for “women, gender-expansive, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ creatives in the technical and behind the scenes areas of music.”

In Giobbi’s interview with MusicTech, she revealed how much the FEMME HOUSE community matters to her: “People have come in and shaped my life in a massively wild, beautiful way and [that’s] the reason I wanted to start FEMME HOUSE. To pay that forward,” Giobbi says.

“[FEMME HOUSE] was the thing that got me up in the morning to sit in the studio and bang my head against the wall. Being a producer is a lonely experience. You’re alone in a dark studio. You’re isolated.

“Building a community of other people learning how to do this makes the experience enjoyable and we need that for growth and happiness,” she adds.

Since its launch, FEMME HOUSE has offered an array of courses and education to those who are often underrepresented and overlooked in music production and DJ-ing. In 2022, it raised over $100,000 to fund scholarship programmes, provided six fellows with free gear and specialised music instruction, and “doubled down” on its commitment to “diversifying the deck” by ensuring that over half of its lineups have BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ representation.

“[The pandemic] turned out to be the best thing ever because it forced us to go online,” Giobbi tells us. “When we did that our community expanded all over the fucking world.”

Light Places, the debut album from LP Giobbi is out now. Find out more about FEMME HOUSE here.