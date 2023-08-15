This new AI music generator can generate over one billion different soundtracks

A new AI music generator has hit the market, with the capability to potentially generate over one billion different songs.

Named Loudly, the generator gives users the option to not only create a soundtrack to suit their project but also customise it, as it can be exported to any DAW of choice.

There’s also the option to get recommendations when describing a project, as well as a variety of pre-made tracks with access to over 200,000 samples.

According to the developer, users can select instruments, duration, energy level, and genre. There is even the option for genre-blending.

“A good song requires more than just well-produced samples – the composition as a whole has to make sense and take us on a journey,” explains Loudly CEO Rory Kenny. “Our talented team of music producers apply unique genre parameters like song structures, instrumentation, energy dynamics, and mixdown so that Loudly delivers playlist-ready compositions.”

The subject of AI is still a very hotly debated topic, with artists arguing on both sides about the technology. One strong advocate, Grimes, has recently shared her trepidation about artificial intelligence, and more specifically the impact on children.

“The thing that freaks me out is that AI can remove incentives for learning. LLMs (large language models) are great, but I would maybe only have them in school. Is that something that I want my kids to have access to 100 percent of the time? Probably not.”

“I want them to learn how to write; we are in a bit of a literacy crisis. That worries me a lot. Maybe that makes me sound old. But being able to read and write well deeply impacts the way you think.”

You can find out more over at Loudly.