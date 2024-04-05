Kiss sell catalogue to ABBA Voyage creators Pophouse Entertainment

According to Bloomberg, Kiss have signed on the dotted line and sold their catalogue to Pophouse for over $300 million.

The deal will give Pophouse Entertainment full control over Kiss’s’ entire song catalogue, handing over master recordings and publishing rights. The company will also have full freedom to use the glam rockers’ name, image and likeness as they please.

Kiss’s End Of The Road tour came to a close last December, drawing the rock and roll titans’ fifty years of partying to a close. However, the exchange with Pophouse will allow KISS to continue rocking out well into the future.

As Bloomberg report, Pophouse have already hinted at a Kiss biopic in the works, as well as their own ABBA Voyage-esque virtual avatar show. While $300 million might feel like an eye-watering sum, ABBA Voyage reportedly rakes in more than $1 million a week. Within a few years, KISS’ digital avatars will have paid for themselves.

Gene Simmons and his band mates have reportedly been in conference with Pophouse for a couple of years, knowing that their own rock and roll rampage would soon draw to a close. The End Of The Road tour was a dazzling send off, and the band wanted to go out on a high. As they step out of their platform boots, their work with Pophouse will allow them live forever in a form that will never tire.

Kiss’s virtual forms are already in the work. As shown in a video shared by the band, the members have already gotten themselves to Walt Disney Co.’s Industrial Light & Magic to don bodysuits in order for the company to capture them in virtual form.

“Kiss the touring band is over — we’ve stopped touring after 50 years,” Simmons reflects in an interview. “What Pophouse will do with our images, our music and our personas is unlike anything anyone has ever seen.”