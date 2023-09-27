Dance duo Joy Anonymous’ unique rise to stardom captured in new documentary

The short film is available to watch now and was created in partnership with Brooklyn Brewery and Universal Music.

British electronic dance duo Joy Anonymous feature in a new documentary, made in partnership with Brooklyn Brewery, that captures their unique, community-driven rise to stardom.

Shot between London and Brooklyn, the film follows the past year through the eyes of Joy Anonymous – a year that included successful shows at Glastonbury and Coachella, four sold-out New York shows, and London headline gigs.

The documentary explores how the pair – made up of Henry Counsell and Louis Curran – established a dedicated following during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was during this time that the pair began playing pop-up gigs – called ‘meetings’ – with like-minded people looking for a much-needed dose of live music, at Southbank next to the Thames river in London. As a result of these street performances, they slowly built a community of fans, going on to release an album, Human Again, in 2021.

“Like Brooklyn Brewery, we’re part of a movement that celebrates people coming together, without barriers,” they say. “We’re proud of the music we make and the community we’ve built. If we can move just one person, in whatever way, be it physically or emotionally, then we’ve done our job.”

They added: "The brewery's most popular new brew, Brooklyn Pilsner, is a beacon of joy, a crisp, bright and refreshing Pilsner-style lager that gathers crowds and fires up the good vibes. A refreshing crafted beer, Brooklyn Pilsner is a sip of the joyous side and a beer for everyone."

Joy Anonymous are now set to embark on a tour across the UK supporting The Streets, before playing Australia and New Zealand as headliners later in the year. They just supported fellow collaborator Fred again.., who also delivered a stunning Glastonbury 2023 performance, for a number of sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace in London in September.

The documentary, Brooklyn Brewery Presents The Joy Anonymous Documentary, described as “a short film of creativity, diversity, and inclusion”, is available to watch on YouTube now.

