Grimes teams up with TuneCore to distribute songs featuring her AI vocals

With the partnership, Grimes is able to consent to the use of her voice in other creator’s releases and participate in the revenue from those releases at scale.

Grimes’ has partnered her AI project Elf.Tech with TuneCore, to let artists distribute tracks created using her AI voice software to all major streaming platforms.

The pilot program will allow creators to use Elf.Tech to upload pre-recorded A capellas or record their own original vocal tracks and transform them into a ‘GrimesAI voiceprint’, which can be exported and included in the creator’s original compositions.

The resulting song can then be uploaded to TuneCore with GrimesAI as a main or featured artist at a 50% royalty split between Grimes and the creators, once Grimes has approved of the collaboration.

According to a press release, the Elf.Tech model for developing Grimes voiceprint has been trained exclusively on vocals and content that Grimes owns and GrimesAI does not claim any ownership of the sound recording or the underlying composition (unless that composition is a cover of a Grimes song).

TuneCore also says that it will “review the content to ensure it adheres to DSP guidelines, validate accurate royalty splits and ultimately distribute the music to streaming platforms around the world.”

“The use of AI allows artists to enhance their creativity, build a deeper relationship with their fans through co-creation, and establish a new revenue stream,” Tunecore CEO Andreea Gleeson says. “It also expands the pool of music creators by making it easier for people to create music.”

“By joining forces with Grimes and CreateSafe, TuneCore becomes a first mover in the space, providing artists the opportunity to engage with AI technology in an innovative, streamlined process that provides tangible value and enables consent, control and revenue splits at scale.”

Grimes adds, “Very stoked to be working with CreateSafe and TuneCore to enable their users to distribute collaborations with GrimesAI to all major streaming platforms! Through this unique pilot partnership, I can consent to the use of my voice in other creators’ releases, share revenue and easily distribute everyone’s work. Excited to be trying new things!”

Last month, Grimes made headlines with the release of her artificial intelligence software allowing users to mimic her voice in songs. The Canadian artist told users at the time that they can freely create tracks using the AI model so long as they gave her 50% of the revenue.