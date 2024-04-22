“There’s never been a more rehearsed or fine-tuned Grimes set”: Grimes pokes fun at herself during Coachella Weekend 2

The DJ also assured fans that she’d “cap the disarray at a maximum ten seconds per song” prior to the show.

Grimes saw the lighter side of her less-than-successful Coachella DJ set ahead of her performance during the festival’s second weekend.

For those who aren’t aware, Grimes’ set on weekend 1 of the festival was plagued by “major technical difficulties” that left her screaming in frustration. The DJ apologised to fans at the time, saying: “All my tracks are double tempo and I can’t do the math. They’re borderline un-mixable, so the rest of my set won’t be mixes but it’ll still be fun.”

Grimes later issued a statement on X explaining that the mistake occurred because she’d outsourced the bpm on her tracks, and that she’ll “personally organise all the files next week”.

Before her show on Sunday, the musician assured fans that she’ll “cap the disarray at a maximum ten seconds per song,” adding, “I don’t know if there’s ever been a more rehearsed or fine-tuned Grimes set.”

Whose ready for Coachella weekend 2? I will cap the disarray at a maximum ten seconds per song – idk if there's ever been a more rehearsed or fine tuned grimes set And I made another blackpink remix for good measure pic.twitter.com/SKG4dqU0Ex — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 19, 2024

True to her words, the DJ’s performance last weekend went without a hitch, and was even accompanied by some good old fashioned self-deprecation that poked fun at her Weekend 1 set.

A ‘Breaking News’ style video was played, featuring a bunch of masked characters mocking her screwup the week before with comments like “she can’t DJ.”

Watch the video below.

#Grimes makes fun of her own Weekend 1 set in her Weekend 2 set intro. Coachella coverage: https://t.co/QsapCPtBjF pic.twitter.com/wC9uvPBlg5 — Dorothy Elder (@dorthelder) April 21, 2024

In related news, DJ Michael Bibi has spoken about playing his first show at Coachella since undergoing cancer treatment and the “mixed emotions” the experience brought on.

“It was emotional, it was intense — there was happiness, there was some sadness. And there was just a huge range of emotions coming through,” said Bibi, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last Summer.

“It actually gives you a sense of purpose again, moving and coming back out into reality and seeing people,” he said. “Because I’ve been kind of sheltering a lot, because of the treatments, I’ve had to kind of isolate myself.”

“So getting back out into the world and connecting with human beings is a good feeling.”