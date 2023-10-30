Psytrance legend Goa Gil dies at 72

Gil had been receiving treatment for high-grade B Cell lymphoma, which led to him cancelling all his 2023 shows.

Renowned DJ and pioneer of the psytrance genre, Goa Gil, has passed away at the age of 72, following a battle with cancer.

His official website shared the heartbreaking news, stating, “Dear Global Community. Words are inadequate for what we wish to communicate with you. It is with heavy hearts that we share with you news of Shri Mahant Managalanand Puri aka Goa Gil has left his worldly body in the comfort of his home.”

Gil had been undergoing treatment for high-grade B Cell lymphoma, which led to him cancelling all his scheduled shows for 2023. He had relocated to California in February 2023 to commence treatment, but the cancer resurged at an alarming rate in June, sadly making the artist ineligible for surgery or chemotherapy. Consequently, he spent his final days at home.

Born in California, Gil played a pivotal role in the development of psytrance, also known as Goa trance, during his time in Goa, India. His distinctive electronic music style gained worldwide acclaim through his legendary 24-hour DJ sets and immersive events. In 1985, he met his future wife, Ariane MacAvoy, and together, they collaborated on the The Nommos project.

Gil was also a big advocate for yoga. He posted to his website recently: “Since the beginning of time mankind has used music and dance to commune with the spirit of nature and the spirit of the universe… We are using trance music and the trance dance experience to set off a chain reaction in consciousness…”

He added: “Through the trance dance experience hopefully people will become more sensitive and aware of themselves, their surroundings, the crossroads of humanity, and the needs of the planet… with this awareness comes understanding and Compassion… that is the need of the hour, and the true Goa state of mind!”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover “final expenses,” including the creation of ceremonial memorial sites. These sites include a samadhi temple in Ujjain, India, and a smaller samadhi temple at his burial site in California, honouring his lasting impact on the world of music and consciousness.

Listen to Goa Gil’s music via YouTube.