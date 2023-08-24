A remix created by Frankie Knuckles nearly a decade ago has been released

Created alongside Eric Kupper, the duo produced the remix under the alias of Director’s Cut.

A remix that iconic house music producer, Frankie Knuckles, co-created with Eric Kupper has been newly released nearly a decade on.

The remix is of a track from Ultra Naté and Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), titled Waiting On You, which originally landed as part of Ultra Naté’s 2013 album, Hero Worship.

The new remix lands just shy of the Chicago holiday Frankie Knuckles Day (celebrated on 25 August), which honours the late producer who passed away in 2014. Knuckles played a vital role in the early popularisation of house music back in the early 1980s.

Knuckles and Kupper had originally produced the remix under a collaborative alias of Director’s Cut. According to EDM, Naté has confirmed that the Knuckles had provided his approval to release the track prior to his death.

“The remix was blessed by my mentor, big brother and cultural icon, Frankie Knuckles, officially ‘The Godfather of House Music,’ who at the time, was making his way back into remix and production work as ‘Director’s Cut’ along with Eric Kupper,” Naté says in a press release.

“Waiting On You has always been a centrepiece of the Hero Worship album and there’s no better time than now to drop it for Frankie Knuckles Day.”

Stream the remix below:

