Elon Musk once crashed a Grimes recording session for Cyberpunk 2077 with a gun, demanding a cameo

The developers apparently relented, lending his likeness to an NPC in the game.

Elon Musk allegedly once crashed a Cyberpunk 2077 recording session with a gun when ex-girlfriend Grimes was recording her dialogue for the game, a new biography has revealed.

Walter Isaacson wrote in the biography that Musk crashed the session – Grimes played pop star Lizzy Wizzy in the game – with a “two-hundred-year-old gun”, demanding that he was given a cameo.

“I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” Musk has said about the moment, while Grimes has shared that the “studio guys were, like, sweating”.

The game developers CD Projekt Red did appear to give him a cameo in the end, lending his likeness to a non-playable character who enters the bathrooms at Arasaka Corporation at the beginning of the Corpo lifepath in the game.

The protagonist has the option to ignore the NPC, or they can ask them why they’re staring. Either way, he doesn’t respond, and simply leaves the bathroom.

Meanwhile, the biography also features a number of previously unreported anecdotes from Musk’s life, including an occasion on which he asked ex-girlfriend Amber Heard to dress up as Mercy, a character from the Overwatch franchise.

Not only that, but the biography also shares the name of Musk’s third child with Grimes, Techno Mechanicus.

Last month, Grimes spoke out about artificial intelligence in an interview, sharing concerns. While she’s even launched her own AI software – Grimes AI – she does have some worries surrounding the technology.

“We should go to the edge of creativity. But I think we should do it very carefully,” she said. “The thing that freaks me out is that AI can remove incentives for learning. LLMs (large language models) are great, but I would maybe only have them in school. Is that something that I want my kids to have access to 100 per cent of the time? Probably not.”