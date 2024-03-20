“I’m most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop”: Dr. Dre gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?”

Rapper and producer Dr. Dre has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, and more were in attendance at the presentation earlier this week as Dr. Dre’s star was unveiled. Dre has seven Grammy awards, is the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and the co-founder of Death Row Records.

As reported by Billboard, Dr.Dre is the 2,775th person to receive a star on the iconic Walk of Fame, which occupies 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard, plus three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California.

In his speech at the presentation, Dr. Dre states, “Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes. I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?”

He adds, “Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance. But I’m most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop.

“Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements. I love that this honour is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans from all over the world to connect with their favourite artists. I’ll be here forever.”

Last year, Dr. Dre revealed that he had previously turned down opportunities to work with Prince and Michael Jackson. The producer said that he liked “the way [he] [feels] about Stevie, Prince, Michael, Bruce Springsteen and all of these amazing artists,” and that this “could change by working with them” in a podcast hosted by Kevin Hart.

He added, “These are my fucking heroes…. I like the idea of what I grew up listening to and I want to keep it like that. And I don’t want to fuck up that idea and that look.”