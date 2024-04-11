New York DJ Mister Cee dies aged 57: “He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations”

Cee played a pivotal role in the careers of Brooklyn hip-hop stars Big Daddy Kane and The Notorious B.I.G.

Trailblazing Brooklyn DJ Mister Cee has died at the age of 57.

His death was confirmed by New York radio station Hot 97 in a statement: “As a family at HOY 97 and WBLS, we’re deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee. He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets.”

“Mr. Cee’s influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched his music. Rest easy, Mr. Cee, Your legacy will live forever.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

Born Calbiun Lebrun in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood, Mister Cee made a name for himself as one of the pioneers of the city’s hip-hop scene.

Having learned to DJ at a young age, the musician got his start in the music industry as a DJ for Big Daddy Kane. In 1988, Mister Cee appeared on Big Daddy Kane’s debut album Long Live The Kane with the track Mister Cee’s Master Plan. He would go on to become the rapper’s official DJ on tour.

Cee is also often credited with discovering fellow Brooklyn hip-hop star The Notorious B.I.G. He served as executive producer on Biggie’s debut album, Ready To Die. Speaking of the late Biggie last year, Cee said: “I knew he was dope. I didn’t think he would become what he would before passing away. All I did at the time was try to get anybody and everybody to listen to him.”

In addition to his role as a producer, Mister Cee had a long career as a DJ on the renowned New York hip-hop radio station, Hot 97.

Tributes from fellow artists and fans have poured in from around the world following the news of Cee’s passing.

Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg wrote on X, “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

“R.I.P to the legend MR. Cee, God bless him, to all his family and friends I send my condolences,” wrote 50 Cent.

