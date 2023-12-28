Daft Punk’s Get Lucky reaches over one billion streams on Spotify

Daft Punk’s 2013 hit Get Lucky has entered the Spotify billion-stream club, joining over 500 tracks – from artists such as Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd – to have surpassed over one billion streams on the platform.

Released 10 years ago as part of the duo’s fourth studio album, Random Access Memories, the track marks their first song to reach the milestone as primary artists. The pair have already surpassed the milestone as part of their collaboration with The Weeknd on songs Starboy and I Feel It Coming.

Pharrell Williams, who provided vocals on Get Lucky, has also previously already surpassed the milestone with his Despicable Me 2 soundtrack hit, Happy and his work on Calvin Harris’ Feels. For Nile Rodgers, however, Get Lucky marks his debut in the billion stream club.

Listen to the track below:

More than 500 songs have surpassed one billion Spotify streams as of December 2023. Just four tracks in the club have climbed over three billion, which are Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, and Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

Daft Punk have marked the 10th anniversary of Random Access Memories in a YouTube series named The Memory Tapes. The videos feature a range of guests who worked on the influential record.

In an episode featuring Rodgers, he spoke about the impact of the album: “They said something to me that blew me away, they said that they wanted to do an album as if the internet never existed. I thought, oh, old school! Go in and play like the way we used to do it, which is what I love doing.”

He later added, “After Daft Punk I started playing with much younger artists. No one is my age, I’m 70. Charli XCX, Burna Boy, I just recorded my first K-pop record and now I’ve got like five under my belt and they’re like, huge. Life was one way before Random Access Memories and completely different after.”