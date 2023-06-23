Could the Two Loop Rule help electronic music producers in a rut?

The supposed “cheat code” could be the answer that producers are looking for

The answer to the long-standing issue of electronic music producers falling into creative ruts, or not knowing what to do with short loops, could potentially be solved.

As discussed by YouTuber Alex Rome, he believes that he has a “cheat code” that will enable musicians to break the cycle.

Named the “Two Loop Rule”, it is a formula that states that after every two bars, your arrangement needs to change.

In Rome’s video, he starts by creating a simple arrangement in Logic, before looping it across the track. He then colour-codes the loops in groups of two so they can be easily seen.

He explains that we need to start changing the arrangement after the first two loops, by either adding or removing an instrument or adding and removing an expression from the instruments. There’s also the importance of transitioning between loops, according to Rome, which can be achieved through sonic effects.

He also offers suggestions like taking the MIDI data from one instrument and copying it to another, or for example, changing the rhythm for two loops.

In the end, Rome creates a dynamic track, and it seems as if it has been garnering a positive reaction from commenters who praise Rome for getting them out of their creative rut.

“Bro! This is so helpful for me!” Says one commenter “I’ve been having writers block for years now, and I’ve been tired of just making four bar loops etc. so I had stopped even trying to make original music. But this has definitely inspired me to carry on. Thank you!!”

“I’ve had a hard creative block for years. Seeing your POV of arrangements has kind of shined a new light on the way I look at my arrangements. I now feel more inspired,” says another.

As well as a way for electronic producers to get out of ruts, this technique would certainly be a good exercise to try out and see what can be accomplished using just two loops of material.