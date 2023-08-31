Dubstep producer Vaccine dies aged 43

Clements was one of the first female producers to release on a dubstep label

US dubstep producer and DJ Christine Clements AKA Vaccine has sadly died at the age of 43.

The news was broken by Clements’ husband and fellow musician James Clements AKA ASC. In an Instagram post published last Thursday 24 August, he wrote that she “radiated warmth and kindness”, winning the hearts of her fans through her “delicate and emotional approach to dubstep and autonomic” music.

“It’s with immense sadness that I announce the death of my beautiful wife, Christine,” Clements’ husband writes in the post. “She passed away in the early hours of August 22, after being admitted to hospital on the 16th for a sudden downturn in health.”

“Everyone that met Christine would say she radiated warmth and kindness, was a beautiful person, and was simply a joy to be around. She lit up the room with her smile and humour. She was selfless and always wanted to help people, whether she knew them or not. Life was all about love and compassion for her,” Clements goes on.

“Many of you know her for the music which she released under the name Vaccine. I know she touched a lot of people’s hearts and minds with her delicate and emotional approach to dubstep and autonomic.”

Clements, as Vaccine, was a prominent name in the early dubstep scene in the US. She released tracks on Scuba’s Hotflush label and Boddika’s Nonplus label, becoming one of the first female producers to be signed to a dubstep-related record label.

Her tracks, such as Anaesthetic and Wishful Thinking, boast a melodic, ethereal take on the dubstep genre. XLR8R once described her tracks as “not necessarily main floor rave fodder, but rather, comedown music for a 6 a.m. all-back-to-mine”

“She was the light of my life, and life seems so much darker since she departed. I can’t even begin to try and put into words what I’m feeling right now, or begin to understand the void her death has left for me and her family,” continues the post.

“I will never forget how you changed my life and made me a better person. You will always be with me in my heart and mind, and I will love you forever. I miss you so so much.”

The electronic music scene has taken to X to react to the sad death of the producer:

