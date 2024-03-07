Calvin Harris eats raw eggs while in-flight to avoid jet lag

Don’t worry, it’s not that weird – it’s only the yolks.

Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris has revealed a bizarre in-flight ritual he engages in to avoid jet lag.

On a recent episode of BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, the 40-year-old powerhouse DJ tells co-host Zoe Ball: “I was on a British Airways flight only a couple of weeks ago, and the air hostess told me she’d never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth in their seat before.”

“But that was me. That’s what I do,” he adds.

For you brave souls out there looking to test out Harris’ flying tip, the DJ reveals that he uses six eggs in total: “I like to get rid of the whites, so I just do the raw yolk. I find it gets rid of jet lag.”

As for how he manages to get half a dozen eggs onto the plane without breaking any, Harris says: “You just stick them in your bag.”

“I’m surprised they get through security because for me, that’s liquid. But it’s never, ever been flagged.”

Watch the full exchange below.

MusicTech bears no responsibility for any salmonella infection that may arise from trying this bizarre ritual yourself. You’ve been warned.

Unusual in-flight rituals aside, Calvin Harris recently mentioned that he might put a stop to his DJing career once he hits 50. Speaking to MistaJam on Capital Dance, Harris said, “I always said that, once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing, man.”

Instead, fans can expect the man to be “in the studio making tunes,” something he much prefers over being on stage.

“I think that’s where the majority of my talent lies — making something sound good. So I would like to make other people’s records sound good.”