Beyoncé has released an a capella version of Texas Hold ‘Em

Producers: now’s your chance to create your own remix – but make sure you clear it with Beyoncé before releasing it anywhere.

Beyoncé has blessed producers and DJs with a brilliant late Valentine’s Day gift this year. While the Queen Bey surprised fans with two cuts from her forthcoming March release Act II, budding mixers will be pleased to know she has also shared a capella and instrumental versions of country anthem Texas Hold ‘Em.

In the late hours of Valentine’s Day, Beyoncé took to social media to share the tracks. They came shortly after the superstar shared a Valentine’s Day reel soundtracked by Texas Hold ‘Em, captioned “Happy Valentines Day to you, sending lots of love.”

The a capella track puts Beyoncé’s distinctive vocals and gorgeous harmonies at the forefront, transforming the uptempo, hoedown happy anthem into something almost soulful. On the other hand, the instrumental track allows Rhiannon Giddens’ bouncy banjo plucking and Raphael Saadiq’s organ playing to shine.

Giddens took to Instagram to expand on her banjo performance on track, stating: “The beginning is a solo riff on my minstrel banjo – and my only hope is that it might lead a few more intrepid folks into the exciting history of the banjo. I used to say many times as soon as Beyonce puts the banjo on a track my job is done. Well, I didn’t expect the banjo to be mine, and I know darn well my job isn’t done, but today is a pretty good day.”

Producers are set to have a field day with these isolated vocal and instrumental tracks. We should make it abundantly clear though that should you wish to release any remixes or reworkings anywhere, you must first get express permission from the copyright holders of the original track.

Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages are the first taste of the follow-up to the 2022’s quadruple Grammy-winning Renaissance. Act II is set to build on Renaissance’s reimagining of classic musical genres, with a heavy focus on country and western sounds – hence Beyoncé’s newfound obsession with cowboy hats.

Act II is set to drop 29 March. For more info, head to Beyoncé’s website.