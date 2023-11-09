Supercoolwicked accuses former collaborator Omar-S of assault due to unpaid royalties

Detroit artist Supercoolwicked has accused her former collaborator Omar-S of assault on social media over unpaid royalties.

Supercoolwicked, real name Morgan Hutson, took to Twitter over the weekend to discuss an alleged incident at Detroit venue Paramita Sound on Saturday (4 November) in which she confronted Omar-S, real name Alex Omar Smith, over $10,000 in unpaid royalties from a previous collaboration. What’s Good For The Goose came out in October 2021 via Smith’s FXHE Records.

“He responded with ‘fuck you bitch’ and proceeded to physically assault me including smashing a glass onto my head,” says Hutson. She then said it took three men to “pull this grown man off me” while he was pulling her hair.

“This was done in public with no concern of who saw, and many did. I am in shock, still processing, and taking the necessary legal steps.

“I would like to thank Dre, the owner of Paramita Sound, and others for protecting me during this assault. I am proud that I advocated for myself as a woman in this industry while being disturbed that I am the subject of another story of a man in power abusing a woman for demanding what is rightfully hers. Omar-S is a threat to this community.”

Many FXHE artists and figures in the Detroit scene at large have come out in support of Hutson and distanced themselves from Smith, including Fullbodydurag, John FM and JMT. Meanwhile, Paramita Sound has released a statement saying it stands with Hutson, while it’s also banned Smith and cut ties with his record label.

For his part, Smith has responded to Hutson’s allegations via Instagram, describing himself as “offended and hurt by the lies and salacious attacks to my character.”

He continues: “To be scrutinised and called names is one thing, and to suffer the physical abuse by Supercoolwicked is another. But for her to say that I attacked her pure and utter fabrication.”

“If someone believes that I owe them something, I have always been open to talking about it. If that doesn’t work, I will refer them to my lawyer, Todd Russell Perkins.”