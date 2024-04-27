“Major label reach on your terms”: ReverbNation and Warner Chappell Music partnership aims to empower emerging artists

“We’ll open new doors for the ReverbNation community, creating even more opportunities for artistic growth.”

ReverbNation, the artist opportunities platform of BandLab Technologies, has teamed up with Warner Chappel Music (WCM), the global music publishing arm of Warner Music Group. The new ReverbNation Publishing venture lets rising artists, producers and songwriters apply for major label-grade music publishing services.

Under the partnership, WCM will be responsible for providing the music rights to all artists who sign up for the newly-created ReverbNation Publishing Administration program. ReverbNation and WCM will also collaborate to seek and sign promising new talent in the ReverbNation community.

What is ReverbNation Publishing?

Producers and songwriters who are signed to WCM and ReverbNation will be equipped with WCM’s full suite of offerings. This means they’ll have the opportunity to work with Warner’s A&R, Sync and Creative services teams. With this access, artists can “capitalise on new avenues for their songs and careers,” a press release reads.

On the ReverbNation Publishing webpage, the brand says that the partnership offers “major label reach on your terms.”

“Publishing is difficult without a partner,” it continues, outlining a streamlined process to help ensure your songwriter royalties are collected: Tell ReverbNation Publishing about your track, let ReverbNation and WCM find and collect the royalties you’re owed, and you get paid.

What does the partnership mean?

“Songwriters and artists are now being discovered through a multitude of different digital platforms, in what I call the ‘New Songwriter Economy,’ says Guy Moot, the co-chair and CEO of WCM.

“Joining forces with BandLab Technologies allows us to tap into the incredible creator community that they’ve built and help support and amplify the voices of promising, up-and-coming talent. Meng [Ru Kuok, CEO and co-founder of BandLab Technologies], is an exceptional entrepreneur with a vision for the future of music that aligns well with ours, and we’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership together.”

Meng Ru Kuok adds: “By joining forces with Warner Chappell Music, we’ll open new doors for the ReverbNation community, creating even more opportunities for artistic growth. This partnership not only unlocks additional potential avenues for artistic development and innovation, it also bridges the gap between emerging talents and established industry platforms, allowing a new generation of artists to find their voice and place in a continuously adapting and expanding landscape.”

Learn more about Reverbnation Publishing at publishing.reverbnation.com

Editor’s note: BandLab Technologies and MusicTech are both part of Caldecott Music Group.