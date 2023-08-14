PRS for Music and PPL are using Audoo’s audio meters to detect songs at public spaces for fairer royalty payments

British music copyright collectives PRS For Music and PPL have joined forces with music technology company Audoo, to improve music royalty detection and distribution for creators, using Audoo’s audio meters.

The installation of Audoo’s audio meters in businesses including cafés, bars, hair salons, restaurants, and retail locations across Great Britain, aims to help drive forward and accelerate accurate and transparent royalty distribution to music creators. The device works by identifying the background music being played and reporting this usage back to PRS for Music and PPL.

According to Audoo, the audio meters installed are designed to be GDPR-compliant and use smart plug-in technology to securely track and report the music being played in quasi-real-time, without capturing any non-music audio such as private conversations.

The move will help PRS for Music and PPL enhance distribution efficiency by delivering optimum payments for their 300,000 collective members – including artists, recording rightsholders, music publishers, writers and composers.

“We are continually investing in new technologies and services to ensure we can pay out royalties more quickly and accurately, delivering the best possible service to members,” said Tim Arber, PRS for Music’s Director of Operational Improvement.

“We have been working with music recognition technology for many years and are excited to see how this collaboration with Audoo can support our ambition to pay out over £1 billion annually in the next few years. Helping businesses across the UK to report the music they play through smart data capture will be integral to reaching this milestone and maximising our members’ public performance royalties.”

Russell Chant, PPL’s Head of Distribution, said: “At PPL, we’re always working to ensure that performers, record labels and self-releasing artists are fairly and accurately paid for the music they create. This initiative with Audoo will complement our existing suite of advanced technological tools and public performance music usage data, offering us a further way to check that our distributions are as accurate as possible.”

Ryan Edwards, Audoo’s founder and CEO, said: “This collaboration with PRS and PPL is a milestone in the evolution of the public performance royalty space, for creators, performers and rights holders, as well as licensees delivering an enhanced experience for customers through the joy of music played in public spaces.”

