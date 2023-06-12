Music subreddits go private in protest against Reddit policy change

The move has removed access to thousands posts of useful information about music and technology.

Thousands of Reddit communities, including huge music and technology subreddits have become inaccessible to the public.

The move is a reaction to the controversial charges against developers of third-party apps, which Reddit recently introduced.

The site has announced a series of charges to the developers who wish to continue using its Application Programming Interface, which allows third-party apps to find and show the content on Reddit.

This has resulted in backlash from the Reddit community, with moderators of some of the biggest subreddits making their pages private for 48 hours – from 12 until 14 June – in protest.

r/Music is one of the largest communities that has shut its doors in protest. Boasting over 30 million members, the community page is home to a treasure trove of niche-yet-important information about all things music, from the newest synthesisers to production tips.

A subreddit is the name of a forum within Reddit, and acts as a digital location for a community of people to come together to discuss a particular topic.

The blackout will impact almost 3,500 subreddits in total, including the massive r/gaming and r/pics, which both have another 30 million members each.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman addressed the blackout on Friday, noting that they “need to be a self-sustaining business”.

“We respect when you and your communities take action to highlight the things you need, including, at times, going private,” he said.

“We are all responsible for ensuring Reddit provides an open, accessible place for people to find community and belonging.”

The protest should last until 14 June, however the moderators of r/Music say their subreddit will be indefinitely inaccessible until Reddit reverses the new policy.