Sontronics acquired by 2B Heard Limited with “new ideas in the pipeline”

British microphone brand Sontronics has been acquired by audio solutions company 2B Heard Limited, and is said to be heading into a “new era”.

The acquisition comes 20 years after Sontronics was launched back in 2004 by engineer and microphone designer Trevor Coley along with his wife and co-owner, Lisa. The brand is known to be used at Abbey Road Studios, and supporters include artists such as Ed Sheeran.

According to a press release, Sontronics will continue to operate from its HQ in Poole, UK, where the existing team “hand-build hundreds of microphones every month”. Its original founders will remain closely linked to the brand, representing it at events, having input to new product R&D, and nurturing key relationships with international distributors and VIP clients.

2B Heard is best known for its premium audio installations for corporate, hospitality, house of worship and high-end residential clients. It also assists in arranging tours and providing cabling solutions via its associated businesses, 2B Toured and 2B Wired.

“Following years of amazing growth and exciting achievements, Lisa and I felt the time was right for Sontronics to fulfil its potential through the fresh vision of new owners,” states Trevor Coley. “After 30 years in the music industry and 20 years building the brand and team to where they are today, I wanted to find the right people who would show Sontronics the same love that we have at the same time as pushing it forward and expanding its reach.

“The team at 2B Heard are hugely respectful of what we’ve achieved and also understand what the brand represents to its loyal users, and I’m confident that through their skills and knowledge they will reach new markets and carry the brand into the future.”

2B Heard Director, Sam Nankivell, adds, “We are delighted to take over the helm at Sontronics, and we’re looking forward to building upon the firm foundations that Trevor and Lisa have established.

“I have admired Sontronics from afar for many years and I’m very proud to be welcoming this incredibly well respected brand, its beautifully designed microphones and its skilful team into our fold. Thanks to its solid range of products and plenty of new ideas in the pipeline, the future is looking very bright for Sontronics!”

