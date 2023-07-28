“I know neither of us wanted this”: Off The Grid Campout organiser accepts John Summit apology

After the label founder and festival organiser clashed over the name last week, Summit has now vowed the rebrand Off The Grid Records

DJ, producer and label owner John Summit has publicly apologised to organisers of Off The Grid Campout festival following a dispute over its name, and the name of his record label. He has now vowed to rebrand to resolve the issue.

Summit, who founded Off The Grid Records, took to Twitter last week to write that the owners of Las Vegas-based dance music festival Off The Grid Campout had sent a cease and desist letter to Summit demanding what he called a “seven +” figure sum if he didn’t change the name of his label.

The festival’s founder, Mikey Cromie, later responded via a Facebook post, saying that there was never any lawsuit or demand for seven figures in the dispute over the name. Cromie also said that attempts had been made to contact Summit’s team for over a year with no response, leading to the cease and desist letter. Summit’s management contacted Cromie, suggesting coexistence, but this was declined.

Worryingly, according to Cromie, he also received “hateful” messages from John Summit’s community of fans.

In a new development, John Summit has apologised to the festival organiser, vowing to change the name of his record label. John Summit’s record label, Off The Grid Records, will now rebrand, which will surely resolve the issue.

The tweet by Summit, posted on Tuesday, reads: “about the label name, i acted out of emotion and truly apologise for all the drama i stirred up in taking it to social media… to all my fans, please stop sending negative messages to OTG campout. i was wrong in condoning that behaviour in any way.”

about the label name, i acted out of emotion and truly apologize for all the drama i stirred up in taking it to social media. i’ve been talking w the OTG campout team and apologized to them directly but i also wanted to do so publicly. they’ve agreed to stop pursuing legal action… — John Summit (@johnsummit) July 25, 2023

not gonna lie this past weekend really put everything into perspective, spending time to realize what really matters in life and taking my ego out of things and looking at the bigger picture. i’m not a perfect person whatsoever but i’m trying to be a better person everyday — John Summit (@johnsummit) July 25, 2023

Summit later posted a screenshot of a thankful message from Off The Grid Campout’s Instagram account, highlighting that the public apology had put a stop to the hateful messages, with some fans even making their own apologies. “I know neither of us wanted this”, the message reads.

so fkn happy to hear this from OTG campout and proud of u all for listening and treating them w the respect they deserve ❤️ now we on to bigger & better things! pic.twitter.com/KaWeiejyFK — John Summit (@johnsummit) July 26, 2023

