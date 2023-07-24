Get Paid Guide for UK musicians launched to help artists understand data and royalties

A Get Paid Guide has been launched for UK musicians to help those self-releasing music better understand metadata and royalties.

Created as a partnership between PRS for Music, The Ivors Academy, the Music Publishers Association (MPA), and the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), the Get Paid Guide helps to explain complex data and recording codes.

The guide features short explainer videos on International Standard Musical Work (ISWC), and International Standard Recording (ISRC) codes, and it also offers a “one-stop checklist” for managing music data. You can also take part in a quiz to check if you are “royalties ready”.

The guide also includes help with frequently asked questions, including the use of pseudonyms and what to do when covering another artist’s song.

Fiona Bevan, acclaimed artist and Board Director at The Ivors Academy, says of the guide (via DJ mag): “Without accurate song data you won’t get paid. It is so important that creators get this right from the beginning.

“This guide simplifies what seems complex by helping songwriters, composers, managers, and publishers understand what they need to know and what they need to do to make sure they aren’t missing out on royalties. I hope it puts more money in songwriters’ pockets by taking some of the mystery out of data.”

Michelle Escoffery, award-winning songwriter and President of the PRS Members’ Council, also adds: “The Get Paid Guide is a crucial handbook for songwriters. Getting the data right at the point of works registration is vitally important and is often the difference between being paid or not.

“This guide brings us closer to achieving a healthier metadata ecosystem overall. I encourage all music creators to use this guide, get fluent with the relevant codes and empower themselves to get paid accurately and quickly.”

Find out more on how you can utilise your metadata on the Get Paid Guide website. You can also read the full press release over at The Ivors Academy.