The audio industry is “overrun with antiquated and costly processes”, and AudioStack – an AI-powered startup that’s just secured £2.5m in funding – wants to change that

The London-based company will use the funding to continue their global expansion.

AudioStack – a London-based GenAI-powered startup specialising in innovative audio tools for enterprises – has raised £2,500,000 in a pre-Series A funding round to shake up the audio production market.

The company offers an end-to-end platform for enterprises, with the capability to scale audio production without losing any quality. Users can create audio assets quickly, giving them better quality audio that’s based on voice, language, and call-to-action, and cutting the turnaround time for audio production down to hours or potentially minutes.

As stated in a press release, AudioStack is “disrupting an industry overrun with manual, antiquated, and costly processes, but is now experiencing significant change as AI permeates audio production”.

Co-founder Dr. Timo Kunz has said that the funding round allows it to “accelerate our global expansion and intensify focus on successful business cases.”

He continued, “This funding round will enable us to continue our global growth and double down on the business cases that are working so well: We have been helping our customers realise enormous savings throughout their creative processes while enabling them to massively scale the output of their production to levels they never dreamed of, allowing us to supercharge creativity.”

The company, which was founded in 2019 by Kunz, Peadar Coyle and Björn Ühss, is working with huge ad agencies including Monicom and Publicis, publishers such as Acast and iHeart, and massive brands like McDonald’s, Mountain Dew, and Porsche.

This round of pre-Series A investment, led by London-based capital market company Quadri Ventures, was backed by the likes of angel investor Fred Destin and media investor Alexis van de Wyer.

Van de Wyer said, “There is huge market potential for AudioStack and this pre-Series A round will build on the impressive momentum the team have already achieved. I know from experience that large brands and agencies are crying out for a solution to the problems that hold back audio production.”

According to Andrew Drylie, Principal at Quadri Ventures, Bloomberg predicts that digital ads driven by GenAI will grow to a huge $192 billion by 2032, which shows the potential of AudioStack.