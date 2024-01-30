Focusrite Group CEO Tim Carroll named president of MIDI Association

“This is a critical inflection point in the MIDI Association’s history. As an industry, we’ve only begun to realise the potential of MIDI 2.0,” says Carroll.

Focusrite Group CEO, Tim Carroll, has been named as the new president of the MIDI Association – a nonprofit trade organisation “dedicated to expanding, promoting and protecting MIDI technology”.

The decision was made via an election by the association’s executive board. Carroll will serve a two-year term as president, according to a press release.

The Focusrite Group looks after a family of brands including, of course, Focusrite – widely known for its popular interfaces – as well as Sonnox, Sequential, Oberheim, Novation, and more. The election of Carroll is projected to be “broadly welcomed by the Association membership and the industry”.

The Association also shares that Carroll will evolve the legacy of Dave Smith, founder of Sequential, who was “instrumental” in the creation of MIDI and introduced the first synthesiser with a MIDI port 51 years ago.

In addition to managing and stewarding MIDI for manufacturers and developers, the MIDI Association also continues to champion three philanthropic priorities: MIDI innovation, music education, plus music/wellness. Carroll will have strategic input into these priorities as the Association begins distributing grants from the MIDI Fund, which is managed by the NAMM Foundation.

After 50 years, MIDI as a technical standard has evolved from MIDI 1.0 to 2.0 within just the past few years. Therefore, the MIDI Association states that this is a “critical time” for its work.

“I am proud to accept the president’s role and lead the MIDI Association for the coming two years,” states Carroll. “This is a critical inflection point in the MIDI Association’s history. As an industry, we’ve only begun to realise the potential of MIDI 2.0, and I’m excited to work with the MIDI Association board and all its members to create MIDI’s next expressive, musical, and creative chapters.”

