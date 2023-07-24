Female* Producer Prize winners announced by Sony Music Entertainment Germany and Music Women* Germany

The winners will receive a support package which includes production grants, vouchers for equipment and more.

Sony Music Entertainment Germany and Music Women* Germany, a non-profit artist association, have announced the winners of this year’s Female* Producer Prize.

Now in its second year, the prize aims to support the music careers of female-identifying producers across Germany.

The seven winners from the 2023 cohort will receive production grants, vouchers for music equipment and a producer workshop at Sony Music Germany’s Circle Studios, as reported by Billboard.

They will also be added to the female producer register at Sony Music and NEUBAU Music Management, providing them with access to various labels and artists. As well as this, partners Sony Music Publishing and the Female Producer Collective will offer coaching sessions for the winners too.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Mimski

Evîn

Kota No Uta

Mona Yim

Aufmischen

Sheyda Minia

Just Honest

The seven winners were selected by a jury of five, and came out on top from a total of 150 applicants. In addition to the seven selected applicants, a shortlist of 20 applicants will also be added to Sony Music and NEUBAU’s female producer register.

“The great response and the enormously high level of over 150 applications this year have not only shown how overdue the Female Producer Prize was, but above all, how many highly competent and visionary female music producers there are out there,” says Jovanka v. Wilsdorf, jury member and initiator of the Female* Producer Prize, in a statement. “Visibility develops a radiance that creates measurable success.”

Sony Music Columbia Records Germany head of A&R Sarah Schneider, who also served on the jury, also adds: “More female and non-binary producers means more perspectives! This is again demonstrated by the outstanding quality of the many applications received. As a record label, we want to apply industry-wide approaches and tools to actively move forward to effect a change in the status quo.”

An award ceremony will take place on 14 September.

You can also read the full press release for more information.