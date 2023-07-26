Beatport Group announces $150,000 Annual Diversity + Parity Fund

The fund will offer financial support, editorial exposure, and marketing across Beatport’s social media platforms to help organisations that share the aim of promoting diversity within the electronic music community.

The Beatport Group has announced that it is opening applications for grants to its annual Diversity + Parity Fund. First launched in 2022, the initiative is designed to support organisations that focus on underrepresented groups and promote diversity within the music industry.

The fund will offer financial support, editorial exposure, and marketing across Beatport’s social media platforms to help organisations increase their impact and reach a wider audience. Organisations that share a similar dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices in the music industry are encouraged to submit an application through the Diversity + Parity Fund.

This is the second year Beatport has funded organisations whose mission is to increase diversity within the electronic music community. Last year the company distributed $100,000 to three organisations – Lady Of The House, Future Female Sounds and #FORTHEMUSIC.

Notably, this year sees Beatport increase the Diversity + Parity Fund by 50% to $150,000. To encourage participation from a wider pool of organisations (including emerging or grassroots initiatives), Beatport has introduced two separate kinds of grants this year — one for smaller organisations ($3,000 to $15,000) and one for larger organisations ($15,001 to $30,000).

Beatport will also be working with like-minded partner companies to increase the amount of opportunities and capital invested in these opportunities.

“We believe in the power of music to unite people from all backgrounds, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the music industry reflects the diversity of the world we live in,” says Sofia Ilyas, Chief Community Officer of The Beatport Group.

“Through the Diversity + Parity Fund, we are committed to accelerating change and creating a more inclusive and equitable music industry for everyone. We invite other companies in our community to join us in our mission to increase parity and diversity in music.”

Applications open on Tuesday, 25 July at 12pm GMT and closes on 22 August at 12pm GMT.

For more details and submission guidelines, head to Beatport’s official website.