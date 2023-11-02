More than half of artists would hide the use of AI in their music, per recent survey

Respondents say they have concerns about how their listeners might perceive music created with the assistance of AI.

A recent survey conducted by global studio network Pirate revealed that artists are divided on the topic of transparency about the use of AI in their music.

The survey was conducted among 1141 artists across the UK, US, and Germany, with respondents ranging from band members, singer-songwriters, rappers to producers and instrumentalists.

Across the board, results show a growing openness to AI technology within the music community, a finding that’s largely consistent with trends we’ve seen in the industry of late. 25 percent of the musicians surveyed had already experimented with AI in music production, and among those who hadn’t yet, 46 percent expressed their willingness to consider using AI music tools in the future.

And strikingly, the survey also revealed a transparency dilemma, with only 48 percent of musicians saying that they would inform listeners when AI was involved in creating a song. The other 53 percent had concerns about how their audience might perceive music created with the assistance of AI.

Commenting on the findings, Pirate CEO David Borrie said: “Understandably, artists are hesitant about adopting AI in the studio, and also hesitant about broadcasting their use of this controversial new technology.”

“It’s useful to look back at the introduction of tools like Auto-Tune which faced criticism in their early days, but eventually found their place in the music industry. AI’s journey toward becoming a standard tool in music creation may follow a similar path, as artists and audiences alike adapt to this innovation.”

The report also revealed that 55 percent of artists are actively acquiring new skills in response to ongoing advancements in AI, 28 percent are learning AI-related skills, while 37 percent are learning skills unrelated to artificial intelligence.

“Overall, the survey unveiled a mix of excitement, fear, and challenges surrounding AI in music. ‘Curiosity’ emerged as the primary motivator for musicians embracing AI, followed by ‘Enhanced Creativity’ and ‘Efficiency.’ For those who remain uncertain, ‘Loss of Authenticity’ was the most common concern, often tied to public perception.”

Read Pirate’s full study here.