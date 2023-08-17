Guitar.com rebrands with a focus on music industry, including a careers section, and a new generation of guitar lovers

We’ve got some exciting news for all the guitar players out there… Guitar.com – which, like MusicTech, sits underneath the NME Networks umbrella – has had an exciting new revamp.

It’s been well over 30 years since Guitar Magazine first launched in 1991, and since then the brand has gone from strength to strength.

Now, this brand-new overhaul marks the next step in Guitar.com’s mission to provide an elevated experience for guitarists, music obsessives and industry professionals, fuelling their passions for all things guitar.

If you head over to Guitar.com you’ll see a vibrant new look and colour scheme, which better reflects the energy and creativity of the brand’s audiences and the emerging and legacy talent it continues to champion.

Alongside a fresh look for the website – and all-new content across social media channels including Instagram, Threads, X, TikTok and YouTube – Guitar.com also introduces a new industry hub, a bespoke destination for industry professionals featuring the latest news, expert industry analysis and even a job board.

This dynamic revamp and new industry hub signal Guitar.com’s ambition to connect with global audiences through inclusive, entertaining and authentic brand experiences, attracting young audiences and new brand partners across the world.

“We’re beyond excited to unveil a rebranded Guitar.com,” says Holly Bishop, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer at NME Networks.

“This significant milestone in Guitar.com’s evolution delivers on elevating the brand experience for global audiences, partners and industry.

“Through the dynamic, new-look website and introduction of the industry hub, Guitar.com continues to galvanise its position as the destination for all things guitar. And this is just the beginning, with more Guitar.com announcements dropping over the coming weeks.”

So please, go forth to the new and improved Guitar.com and have a look around!