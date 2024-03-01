DJ Fresh’s Voice-Swap launches new Stem-Swap tool to change vocals from fully mixed tracks

Voice-Swap has introduced Stem-Swap, which allows you to change vocals from fully mixed tracks quickly and easily.

This browser-based tool splits the song into four parts, isolating the vocal, and transforming it into another singer’s voice. You can choose a new voice from its roster of licensed singers and download either the full mix or individual stems.

By doing so, you can give an AI voice a go before you commit, which Voice-Swap suggests will open up “new avenues for creativity and collaboration that weren’t possible before.”

Vocals are cached for hot-swapping, and you’ll be able to test your idea out in different voices, timbres, and tones without too much difficulty. You can use effects like reverb and compression to mix the new vocal.

Whenever a voice gets swapped or you download a mix, the artist involved gets paid a 50/50 split with Voice-Swap.

And, to mark Stem-Swap’s launch, UK drum and bass artist and producer Ruth Royall has joined Voice-Swap, so her voice is now available to use in the tool. She also collaborated with singers across the world to translate her track Lullaby into multiple languages – these recordings were put through her AI voice model, allowing Ruth to sing in languages she doesn’t even speak.

Meanwhile, Voice-Swap is also introducing a new service with which any artist can translate their song into other languages, sung in their own voice using AI.

The company launched last summer and was founded by Dan Stein – otherwise known as drum and bass chart-topper DJ Fresh. It aims to use AI in a responsible, ethical manner.

You can become a part of Voice-Swap by uploading 25 minutes of singing, or eight a capella tracks, to the site. The software then creates a digital clone that subscribers can use.

You can take a closer look at Stem-Swap over at Voice-Swap.