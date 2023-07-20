TouchOSC is expanding to Android

The controller has just got even more versatile

TouchOSC has just received a complete next-generation update, making it compatible with more devices, including Android.

The touch controller had previously only been compatible with iOS, having acted as the first serious solution for making control surfaces when Apple brought apps to its original iPhone.

Now, its new update enables it to function with more operating systems, including Windows touch devices, Linux and even Raspberry Pi and Wacom tablets.

On top of OSC over UDP & TCP, TouchOSC now supports every type of wired and wireless MIDI connection a device can offer, including MIDI over USB on iOS and Android.

It uses a GPU-powered integrated editor on all platforms, according to the website, to help users “create the most complex of control layouts with ease and precision.”

Meanwhile, other key updates include a new Time & Battery example layout, scripting improvements, including how to handle timeouts on long-running scripts and various other minor bug fixes and improvements.

In addition, several other issues have been fixed, including with new documents not respecting “assign new name on copy/paste” preference option, the local message log not respecting “control name as path” preference option, and the fixed script ‘init’ not always being called for example layouts.

The native implementations of Zeroconf – the often archaic underpinnings of how network connections work – have also reportedly been massively refactored.