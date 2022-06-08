Spotify Pie: A warmup for the cheesefest that is Spotify Wrapped?

The site analyses your Spotify and organises it into a colourful pie chart.

Those dreading the annual year-end public humiliation that is Spotify Wrapped now have one more thing to fear: A new tool created by students from the University of California that offers a graphic interpretation of your Spotify music preferences at a glance.

“Bake your monthly genre pie,” the site’s tagline reads.

Created by UCLA student Darren Huang, Spotify Pie analyses your Spotify and organises it into a colourful pie chart of all the genres you’ve listened to in the last month. Not only does the tool reveal your most listened to genres, it also lists your top artists of the month in descending order under the chart.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped which is only available at the end of the year, the tool is available for you to play with at any given time. This means that you can also use it to track how your music tastes may change throughout the year.

The third-party feature has gone viral since launching earlier this week, with many users taking to social media to share their results with their friends and family.

If you’d like to have a go, simply click on the website via your phone or desktop. You will be asked to sign into your Spotify account and allow the app access to your Spotify data. Once you’ve agreed, voila — your Spotify Pie Chart will be generated.

Scroll on to find out what some other Spotify users have been listening to the past month:

A pie chart of everything I usually listen to on Spotify on any given month. pic.twitter.com/WtK6nZidqL — Fuji 🌸 (@fujifinite) June 4, 2022

I wish my life were as balanced as my spotify pie charthttps://t.co/34MJ2bYTgT pic.twitter.com/kHDt6vXhOC — tenkainopersona 🥟 (@thepickles_23) June 5, 2022