Softube’s new Console 1 Channel Mk III boasts two high-resolution smart screens and numerous workflow improvements
Each unit is priced at $899.
Image: Softube
Softube has unveiled the third iteration of its acclaimed Console 1 Channel mixing control surface.
Arriving this fall, the new Console 1 Channel Mk III boasts a number of feature and design upgrades that help you “put the focus back on the creative process.”
For one, going mouseless is easier than ever with the Console 1’s knob-per-function design which allows you to get a lot more hands-on with your mix. The controller also features two high-resolution smart screens and an industry-defining 1:1 workflow, ensuring you understand the adjustments you are making and where to find the most important parameters.
With this release, Softube has also improved the feel of the Console 1 Channel’s knobs. According to Softube, Mk III’s knobs boast an increase of more than ten times the resolution over the earlier generation, helping you future-proof your mixing setup.
Additionally, the Console 1 can now accommodate two instances per Shape, EQ, and Compressor section. It also comes with Softube’s Core Mixing Suite software, featuring the following:
- Softube Tape/Preamp section
- Shape: Transient Shaper plus new utility tools
- Two equalisers: passive vintage and precise modern
- Three compressors based on FET Compressor Mk II, Bus Processor, and OPTO Compressor
- Newly designed drive algorithm
Extra features include dual USB-C ports with daisy chain compatibility, as well as VESA and 19-inch rack mounting options for you to create your dream setup. And finally, the Mk III’s sleek look is complete with a premium bead-blasted aluminium in Nordic Night Sky finish.
Learn more at Softube.
