Get 50% off Native Instruments’ Komplete 14 Select bundle – featuring Massive, Monark and more – at Plugin Boutique

Plugins are kind of like cookies — you can never get enough of them, even more so when they’re available at a 50 percent discount, such as in the case of Native Instruments’ Komplete 14 Select instrument bundle.

From now till 12 May, you can pick up the Komplete 14 Select bundle over at Plugin Boutique for just $99.50, down from the original $199.

Said to offer “everything you need to spark new ideas and take your tracks to the finish line, from inspiring sounds and premium synths to top-notch effects, kits, and more,” the bundle features a slew of powerful synths, high-impact drums, studio-grade effects and an array of shapeable sounds to kick start your creative juices.

Most notably, it features Massive, Native Instruments’ flagship software synth. Massive is usually priced at $149 on its own, so to get it along with tonnes of other digital instruments and sounds is, quite frankly, an absolute steal. There’s also Monark, a monophonic synthesizer “capturing every sonic nuance of the king of analogue monosynths” – the Minimoog.

The pack includes NI’s Play Series instrument Soul Sessions – which costs $49 if purchased individually – as well as the latest Expansions Backyard Jams, Neo Boogie, and Mother Board.

For the uninitiated, there are four versions of the Komplete 14, with the Select being the most affordable of the lineup. At present, the bundle will get you 19 instruments including the Player editions of Kontakt and Reaktor as well as some core sound packs totalling over 15,000 sounds and a size of 34GB.

For more information about the plugins, check out our full review of the Komplete 14.

To grab Komplete 14 Select at a massive discount right now, head to Plugin Boutique.