Manchester City’s Nathan Aké partners with Casio to donate pianos to disadvantaged schools

Dutch footballer and Manchester City defender Nathan Aké has partnered with Casio to donate pianos to some of Manchester’s most disadvantaged schools experiencing “lack of funding in relation to music provision”.

Earlier this month, Aké – who began playing piano during the first Covid lockdown – visited the East Manchester Academy in Beswick as part of the new ‘Playing for Change’ initiative to donate two Casio CDP-S110 digital pianos to the school’s music department. The initiative is supported by national music charity Restore The Music.

In total, 10 CDP-S110 pianos are being donated to other Manchester schools including primary schools Marlborough Road Primary Academy and Dukesgate Academy, as well as secondary schools Abraham Moss Community School, Our Lady RC High School and Salford City Academy.

According to a press release, Manchester has some of the highest socio-economic deprivation among children in the UK, with 42 percent of children living in poverty in 2021.

“I am so excited to partner with Casio to create the ‘Playing For Change’ initiative,” says Nathan Aké. “Learning to play piano has offered me so many positives – from supporting my mental health, to helping me wind down from football.

“With the support of Restore The Music, some of Manchester’s most deprived children will have the chance to enjoy the same benefits of music education that they may not have had before. I believe all children deserve these opportunities and I am grateful to Casio for sharing this vision.”

“Music holds the power to enhance the lives of people from all walks of life and shouldn’t be the privilege of the few,” adds Neil Evans, head of Casio EMI. “Working with Nathan who understands the benefits of learning piano, complements our wellbeing, health and educational initiative to provide access to music for even more young people.

“Access to music can boost academic performance, social skills, cognitive development, improve confidence and so much more. Therefore we encourage more initiatives like this that give people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to learn, play, connect or reconnect with music.”

To learn more, head to Restore the Music.