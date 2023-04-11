NAMM 2023: Universal Audio introduces three new UAFX pedals

NAMM 2023: Universal Audio has announced three new additions to its iconic UAFX pedal lineup — the Del-Verb Ambience Companion, Galaxy ‘74 Tape Echo & Reverb, and Max Dual Preamp & Compressor

The “vintage-inspired” stompboxes have been built for “tone chasers” using the powerful UAFX dual-engine processing and analogue modelling. Each pedal is hoped to provide authentic emulations of classical studio hardware and effects.

The first of the three pedals is the Del-Verb Ambience Companion, a stereo pedal loaded with ready-to-wear emulations of classic reverb and delay effects. The Del-Verb offers six authentic vintage reverb and delay effects and tap tempo. As well as this, there is also silent switching, buffered bypass, analogue dry through, and optional spillover/trails.

Secondly, is the Galaxy ’74 Tape Echo & Reverb, which has been designed to capture the warm analogue effects of the classic mid-’70s Roland Space Echo hardware. The pedal boasts an “exacting emulation” of the original Space Echo’s spring reverb and multi-head tape delay mechanism. It also features doubled delay times for you to coin some extra gritty delay textures.

Finally, is the Max Preamp & Dual Compressor. This pedal offers emulations of the classic UA 1176, Teletronix LA-2A, Dyna Comp compressors, and UA’s legendary 610 tube preamp and EQ in a single pedal. It also allows you to easily layer compressors in any combination for a dizzying array of sounds and textures.

“We are excited to unveil the newest additions to our UAFX pedal lineup,” said Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. “These pedals not only sound incredible, but weave seamlessly into the fabric of UA’s legacy — delivering on our dedication to craftsmanship and creating gear that will inspire generations.”

Using the UAFX control app, each pedal can be further manipulated, whether that be adjusting EQ settings, tap tempo and downloadable custom effect voicings.

All three pedals don a chunky retro aesthetic, with two footswitches, six knobs, and a row of toggle switches across the middle.

Each pedal is retailing for £399. For more information about the UAFX pedals, head to uaudio.com