Hidizs’ AP80 PRO-X portable player is like an iPod for high-res music

Featuring support for just about any audio format out there.

Chinese audio manufacturer Hidizs has released the AP80 PRO-X digital audio player in the US and UK, and it’s the perfect companion for users looking for a portable hi-res music solution.

Boasting Dual ESS9219C DACs alongside a FPGA chip, the AP80 PRO-X is said to deliver incredible audio performance that “greatly exceeds” that of smartphones and laptops.

Despite weighing just 72 grams, the PRO-X is capable of driving high quality headphones, wired or wirelessly, and is described as a great entry-level player for new audiophiles looking for a no-nonsense portable music solution

The PRO-X features Bidirectional Bluetooth 4.2, which allows it to function as a Bluetooth audio source and double as a professional Bluetooth DAC amp. Users can send and enhance all of their smartphone, laptop, tablet or gaming music wirelessly or use a dedicated USB cable for enhanced sound quality.

More importantly, the player supports just about any audio format out there. MQA files, Sony LDAC, and CSR APT-X are supported alongside HiBy UAT, the brand’s proprietary Bluetooth audio codec which allows for sampling frequencies up to 192kHZ. DSD512 playback is also possible and users can use the HiBy app to control music playback directly from their smartphone.

Meanwhile, micro SD cards are supported for storage (the PRO-X does not come with internal memory) — up to a maximum of 512GB. Battery life varies from 8 to 11 hours depending on the file format and whether you’re using the balanced output for playback.

At $169/£199, the AP80 PRO-X sits at a highly competitive price bracket for DAPs (consider its peers: the Fiio M6, Surfans F20, and Shanling M1s), though its ultra-pocketable size and impressive range of functions (step counter & E-book feature, excuse me?) might just cement it as the ideal audio companion for your next adventure.

Learn more at Hidizs.