DJ.Studio 2.0 is an AI-assisted “DAW for DJs” that lets you export mixes to Ableton Live

The software utilises AI technology to create mixes quickly, and lets you export them instantly to Mixcloud or YouTube

Ever tried to construct a DJ mix for a radio show or party in your DAW? It can be a pain. DJ.Studio 2.0, which lets you build DJ mixes the same way as you would a song in a DAW and uses AI to quicken the process, could help.

The software, founded by Siebrand Dijkstra, syncs with popular DJ software such as Rekordbox, Virtual DJ, and Serato, so you can sync your libraries and drag and drop tracks into the app. You can even take tracks from YouTube if there are any missing from your own collection.

DJ.Studio will then order the tracks by BPM and key, and automatically create your mix for you using harmonic intelligence. You can then go in and edit the transitions, meticulously adjusting parameters such as the percentage of crossfade, the filter action, how the bass is cut and more. You can also save certain transitions as presets for reuse in the future.

DJ.Studio integrates seamlessly with Mixed In Key, using the Camelot wheel and other useful features to master harmonic mixing, making over 250 million calculations in seconds for professional-quality mixes in under fifteen minutes.

After your mix is complete, you can export directly to Mixcloud or YouTube, or export the file to Ableton Live for further editing and mastering. Impressively, any effects you alter in DJ.Studio – such as an EQ setting or phaser, for example – will be transferred into a Live Effect, complete with the automation you’ve applied in DJ.Studio. If you’re exporting the mix to Mixcloud, the software can also generate the tracklist instantly.

Founder Dijkstra says: “I have been passionate about electronic music for more than 25 years and I have been creating DJ mixes for the last 15 years. In that period I used an old legacy application, which unfortunately was only running in Windows and it got deprecated 10 years ago, so it was time for me to build it myself with my team.”

The recent update to the app has transformed the platform’s interface so it now offers a more intuitive, streamlined, and versatile user experience.

AI technology is being elsewhere in DJ tools. Launched in 2022, Serato Stems uses AI tech to let you separate stems from a track, such as the drums, bass and vocals, on the fly.

If you’re interested in this new approach to crafting DJ mixes, check out DJ.Studio, which costs $9 per month as a subscription model.