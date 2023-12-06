DAACI announces AI music editing tool Natural Edits

Create and deliver a personalised edit of any track in just a few clicks.

AI music startup DAACI has launched ��‘Natural Series’, a comprehensive product portfolio that will see the release of plugins, music tools and editing technology over the next year.

Kicking off the Natural Series is Natural Edits, a “powerful music editing tool for the global sync market to make any track instantly adaptive”.

With Natural Edits, users of any skill level can create and deliver a personalised edit of any track in just a few clicks. This not only enhances discoverability but also maximises the licensing potential of a track.

“Users will be exposed to the track’s latent potential to fit countless contexts from looping beds for background music, to topped-and-tailed snippets for adverts, extended pieces for arbitrary length videos, and precise edits matching specific narratives and music briefs,” DACCI describes the tool.

As the company explains, Natural Edits brings patented music editing technology to Rights Holders and their Licensees in the global sync market. Rights-holders can integrate the tool into their entire catalogues on existing web-based platforms, allowing both internal and external users to interact with a track.

Natural Edits can also be added to web-based platforms incrementally with functionality initially added to a small number of test tracks, then scaled up. DAACI will be providing an API for web-based platforms to inquire about supported tracks and incorporating an ‘edit’ button on them.

In addition, the company says that future elements of the series will include Natural Sync which will enable any type of user, with any ability to create new track edits against films, to supercharge the creative process.

“Our ethical, artist-led approach has been welcomed by our partners and the music industry and we’ve been eagerly asked when there will be products to test, ‘buttons to press’. Now we have them,” said DAACI CEO Rachel Lyske.

Natural Edits has also been adopted by music platforms including Pure Sync.

Julian Goodkind, CEO of Pure Sync commented: “Pure Sync are delighted to be incorporating Natural Edits. We see this as a pivotal moment in our adoption and utilisation of Ethical AI tools. This elevates and amplifies our creative capabilities as Music Supervisors within the Sync world, to deliver more creatively, efficiently and cost effectively.”

Learn more at DAACI.