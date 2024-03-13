Critter & Guitari’s Kaleidoloop returns for the first time since 2016 with all-new features

Critter & Guitari has released a new version of its portable looper Kaleidoloop with extra features, including new playing modes.

The Kaleidoloop was discontinued in 2016, but it’s back. It’s now white and has a smaller form factor to make it more portable, while the interface has been adjusted slightly too.

The mono input and output have moved over to the left, while the button keys are in different positions too. But it’s not all change – it’s still a great looper to travel with or use on the go, while you can sample into it with the goose-neck microphone. And, everything you record gets saved to the microSD card.

There are six different playback modes, three speed manipulation modes, and three effects. And previously, the looping would stop when you recorded another sound, but in the new version, looping continues, making it easier to build layers without any additional equipment.

One of the most eye-catching features, however, is the way in which users can customise the modes coded in Pure Data. You can create new modes, or upload modes that other people have shared. As a result, you can turn the Kaleidoloop into, for example, a granular or spectral processor.

It has a USB-C port on the back, while you can also use batteries. There’s a microSD slot with an 8GB card for 7GB of storage and around 20 hours of recording time, and a USB-A host port.

While Critter & Guitari hasn’t released a promo video for the new version, we’ll take any excuse to share the video for the 2016 model, which you can check out below:

The Kaleidoloop is available for $375, and you can learn more at Critter & Guitari.