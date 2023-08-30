Cherry Audio’s Harmonia plugin “blends the nostalgia” of synths from the 80s and 90s

“Harmonia is unlike any other synth that I’ve played,” says The Ramones collaborator Joe McGinty.

Cherry Audio has launched a new virtual synth, Harmonia, which blends together nostalgic elements of both vector and wave sequencing synths from the 80s and 90s.

Harmonia includes all of Cherry Audio’s modern touches, including support for aftertouch, flexible MIDI mapping, and a collection of over 350 “professionally designed” presets.

Harmonia has 17 studio-quality effects such as various integrated distortion, modulation, echo, and reverb – all fully modulatable with its eight-slot mod matrix. It uses hundreds of sampled waveforms sourced from various synthesisers, traditional instruments, and voices, as well as an array of quirky lo-fi sounds, according to the developer.

It hosts two sample-based oscillators that can simultaneously deliver up to eight pitches tuned to harmonic series or semitone pitches, and the volume for each pitch harmonic can be fixed or dynamic. Harmonia also uses interpolated harmonic scanning to allow for more melodious sequences through a single modulatable slider.

By varying combinations of waveform selection and harmonic presets, you can craft unique morphed and sequencer-like tones, and also import your own samples. It includes four syncable polyphonic LFOs, a stereo multimode filter, and visual click-and-drag filter and amp envelopes.

“Cherry Audio has been great at recreating classic vintage synths, but with Harmonia, they show that they’re equally adept at creating new methods of synthesis,” says Joe McGinty, the composer, keyboardist, and arranger known for his work with the Psychedelic Furs, The Ramones, and others in a statement.

“Harmonia is unlike any other synth that I’ve played. Part additive, part sample playback, and part vector synth. You can even get into wavetable sounds. Many exciting presets are included, but I look forward to importing and manipulating my own samples.”

Harmonia is available now for $49.00, and a free 30-day demo is available.

