You can now pre-order a BE@RBRICK portable bluetooth speaker

Medicom Toy and acoustic engineering company Rinaro Isodynamics have launched a collaborative portable bluetooth speaker edition of the Japanese toy company’s iconic BE@RBRICK figurine.

The speaker – 28cm high – is 400% of the size of a standard seven-centimetre BE@RBRICK. Because of this, over 20,000 hours of engineering time, says Medicom, and 214 newly-designed parts were required to build the bear.

The BE@RBRICK boasts Quad 360, an omnidirectional sound technology by Rinaro. Built using this tech, four tailor-made acoustic drivers are found within the BE@RBRICK’s head.

As with most Bluetooth speakers, there’s a single button that enables swift wireless connection to your iOS or Android devices. In a cool design move by Medicom, the volume and track adjustments can be found on each of the figurine’s paws. Simply twist the right paw to skip the track and twist the left paw to adjust the volume. Just don’t twist its arm. The bear bites.

If you place two BE@RBRICK speakers next to one another, you can pair the bears to create a true stereo pair. Not only have you now found a friend for your bear, you can also hear your music in more immersive way.

The speaker has up to six hours battery life with a charging time of 1.5 hours via a USB-C port in the back of the bear’s left legj. According to Medicom, the battery has been designed to be replaced easily.

BE@RBRICK toys were first introduced in 2001. Since then, these cute, distinctive figurines have become popular among collectors. Medicom have worked with artists, such as KAWS, and brands such as BAPE, END. and Chanel to create limited edition versions. A limited BAPE BE@RBRICK was sold for $14,000 in 2021, for example.

Pavlo Shymanowych, Founder of Rinaro Isodynamics, says in a press release: “As a BE@RBRICK collector myself, I was excited to take BE@RBRICK into the world of audio. The development of the speaker has been an extremely interesting yet highly complex task. Our challenge has always been to retain the shape, dimensions and functionality of the original 400% BE@RBRICK whilst delivering an impressive sound output. The limitations have required innovative solutions that are typically not found in conventional audio speakers. After more than 20,000 engineering hours, we’ve created a product that our entire team is proud of.”

This isn’t the only collectable figurine to collide with the music world recently. In July, a Sotheby’s auction of iconic hip-hop artefacts listed a KAWS item from the personal archives of Mo’ Wax and UNKLE founder James Levelle. It’s estimated to sell for upwards of $70,000.

If you’re looking for a less bear-based bluetooth speaker, we recently gave the Sonos Era 300 speaker a solid 10/10 review, commending its premium playback and surround sound abilities.

Medicom and Rinaro Isodynamics’ BEA@BRICK bluetooth portable speaker will launch in November 2023 and will cost $499. Find out more at bearbrick.audio.