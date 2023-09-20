“Always record ideas on your phone. Whether they’re good or bad – decide that later”: Basement Jaxx’s Felix Buxton shares tips for aspiring producers

In the first episode of the new OpenDAW Talks podcast, Buxton highlights the importance of energy and “flow”, while retelling the tale of his rise to success.

One-half of British electronic duo Basement Jaxx, Felix Buxton, has offered some production advice, both technical and psychological, to help music producers.

During the first episode of the new OpenDAW Talks podcast, hosted by Lex Luca, Buxton advises listeners to find their flow in music production, “follow your heart”, listen to what resonates, and take creative energy seriously.

“Always record ideas on your phone,” he says. “That’s what I do. I did that this morning at about half two in the morning. Whether they’re good or bad – decide that later.”

He also talks about flow: “As producers our most divine experience on earth comes when we’re in a state of flow. So the key is to find that flow – that may come from singing, or playing an instrument, fiddling around with some buttons, building something with eggs boxes and tapping away on that – whatever gives you that feeling.”

The Good Luck producer goes on to highlight the importance of energy in the studio, recalling how he used to encourage singers to “make the sound of a cow”, or have collaborators “jump up and down on the spot” to shift the body chemistry and energy.

“Being very serious about energy when creating music is crucial. That’s your precious gold; respect it and respect all the people you work with.” He says.

Buxton also encourages producers to “live and infuse life into the music”, “don’t worry” and to quite simply “keep on going”.

“Keep going,” Buxton says, “even when it’s tempting to give up. If you’re struggling to finish a piece, share it with someone else.”

On the launch of the new OpenDAW Talks podcast, the host Alex Kenning, AKA Lex Luca, has said: “I’m incredibly excited to launch our new podcast series, and couldn’t have hoped for a better guest to kick things off with.

“I’ve wanted to do this podcast for a while, it’s been a brilliant experience to record and I’m really proud of what we’ve got lined up. OpenDAW Talks will add yet another resource to what OpenDAW offers budding music-makers.”

Subscribe and find more episodes via opendawtalks.com.