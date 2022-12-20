logo
4
News

This studio rack intercom has room for your cigarettes (we’re serious)

Not a secret compartment, but a cigarette compartment…

 
Axxent MS 100 1 Channel Master Station

It’s not every day you see a piece of pro-audio gear designed with uh… the wider population in mind as is the case of the Axxent MS-100 intercom station, which features a dedicated storage space for your cigarettes.

Released in 1999 — a time where studios and venues were presumably more smoke-y than smoke-free — the MS-100 is a 19-inch, 1U single-channel intercom master station one can certainly describe as one-of-a-kind.

With a cigarette compartment located front and centre of the unit, makers of the MS-100 clearly had the everyday smoker in mind.

Designed for “safe” communication between members of the system operating staff, each unit also comes equipped with a 12V cigarette lighter which may also serve as power supply for potentially less hazardous activities like charging your phone or powering a mobile refrigerator.

Taking a page from the packaging of cigarette/ tobacco products, each unit also comes with a warning message that states “smoking is hazardous to your health”. Talk about showing care for the wellbeing of music-slash-smoking enthusiasts, huh?

According to the product’s listing on Thomann’s website, the MS-100 is currently still available for sale, though only on request which should tell us a thing or two about how times have changed in the live audio arena since then.

Learn more about the MS-100 at axxent.de

#Audio Interfaces
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2022 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.